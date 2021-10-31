Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.00 Million

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report sales of $180.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $704.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $710.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $748.70 million, with estimates ranging from $736.80 million to $760.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. 307,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,674. The stock has a market cap of $913.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.