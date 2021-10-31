Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,840. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after buying an additional 840,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

