Analysts Expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.55). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,805. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 685,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOSE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 483,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $565.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.