Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.22. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 330,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,567. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

