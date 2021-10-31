Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 1,219,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in KBR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

