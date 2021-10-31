Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $567.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.91 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

