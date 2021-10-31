Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSE UMH opened at $23.94 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.