Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $120.21

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $93.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

