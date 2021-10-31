Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,406.44

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,406.44 ($44.51).

DLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,382 ($44.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,619.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,515.61. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,566 ($33.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

