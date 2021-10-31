Analysts Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $29.60

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

