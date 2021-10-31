Analysts Set VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Target Price at $440.00

Shares of VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VACNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS VACNY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.00. 311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $49.64.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

