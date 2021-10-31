Analyzing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 CubeSmart 1 6 2 0 2.11

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $47.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.43% 1.50% 0.68% CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.23 $305.53 million $1.39 9.53 CubeSmart $679.18 million 16.34 $165.62 million $1.72 31.98

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CubeSmart. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

