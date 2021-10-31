Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.