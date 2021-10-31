Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 4,672,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

