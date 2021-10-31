Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Antero Resources worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE:AR opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 4.42. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

