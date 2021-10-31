Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.14 ($17.86).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,425.50 ($18.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,538.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.