AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the September 30th total of 1,075,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOWDF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. AO World has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $914.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOWDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

