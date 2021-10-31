ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $1.82 on Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $129.26 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 71,360,385 coins and its circulating supply is 71,211,632 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

