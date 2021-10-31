ApeSwap Finance Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $129.26 million and $6.05 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.17 or 0.99721833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.29 or 0.06955801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00023002 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 71,360,385 coins and its circulating supply is 71,211,632 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

