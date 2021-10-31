Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.47.

AAPL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.80. 124,841,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,006,304. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

