AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 12,665 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $319.40 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

