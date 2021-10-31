AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 611,367 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,367 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Altria Group worth $80,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $44.11 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

