AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,771 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $67,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 6.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $109.45 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

