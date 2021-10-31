AQR Capital Management LLC Has $92.08 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169,699 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $92,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.64 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.