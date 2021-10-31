AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974,217 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $87,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective for the company.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

