AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150,299 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $75,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.