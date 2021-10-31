AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 200,881 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ManpowerGroup worth $60,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,180,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 629,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,882,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

MAN opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

