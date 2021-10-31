Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,230. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.