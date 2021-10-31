Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.
ABR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.11. 2,045,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,230. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.
