ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $192,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $425,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACTD opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

