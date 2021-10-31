Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 358.9% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. 242,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $734.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

