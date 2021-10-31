argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Guggenheim currently has $330.00 price target on the stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.81.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $301.96 on Thursday. argenx has a one year low of $245.91 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.67 and its 200 day moving average is $301.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.97.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in argenx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 27.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in argenx by 12.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

