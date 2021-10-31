Ark Reaches Market Cap of $256.99 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Ark has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $256.99 million and approximately $28.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001945 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,942,324 coins and its circulating supply is 132,821,427 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

