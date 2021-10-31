Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWI stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

