Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

AANNF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

