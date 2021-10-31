Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.26.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

