Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $166.90 and last traded at $166.63, with a volume of 7826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.12.

The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

