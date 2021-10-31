Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

