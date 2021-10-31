Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $6.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $23.84 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.54. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $230.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

