Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

