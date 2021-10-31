Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ASPN stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 633,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,112. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

