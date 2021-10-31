Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post $188.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.52 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $233.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $723.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $729.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $746.99 million, with estimates ranging from $716.20 million to $772.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $156.69. 454,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.