ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.