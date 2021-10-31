Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,797 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

