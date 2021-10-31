Assetmark Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 648,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,877 shares of company stock worth $28,847,988. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $339.93 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.91 and a 12-month high of $347.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.63 and its 200 day moving average is $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

