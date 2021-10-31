Assetmark Inc. Has $872,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.