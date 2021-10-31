Assetmark Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of VNDA opened at $17.12 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $952.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

