Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.