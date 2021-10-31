AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.87% of AstroNova worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $4,167,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

