ATB Capital Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.02.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.80. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

